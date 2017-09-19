Why is Mueller's team homing in on Paul Manafort? I asked a former federal prosecutor. - Vox

Vox reports;

On Monday night, two bombshell reports were released about the Russia investigation.

CNN’s Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz, and Pamela Brown reported that federal investigators wiretapped former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort first in 2016 as part of an inquiry into his consulting work in Ukraine and then later as part of the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Then the New York Times’s Sharon LaFraniere, Matt Apuzzo, and Adam Goldman reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team executed a “no knock” search warrant on Manafort’s home in July (meaning they raided his home without warning) and notified him that they planned to indict him.

I reached out to Renato Mariotti, who served as a federal prosecutor from 2007 to 2016, and asked him what we can infer from Mueller’s aggressive approach to this case. He told me that Mueller is employing what he calls a “divide and conquer” strategy, meaning he’s looking to exploit conflicts between people under investigation in order to turn them against one another.

That Mueller’s team is homing in on Manafort, he adds, suggest two things: that they have the strongest case against him and that they believe he has incriminating information about other people under investigation.

Our full conversation, lightly edited for clarity appears below.