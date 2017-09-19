Ex-Trump campaign chief Manafort wants probe of leaks | Reuters

Reuters reports;
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, lashed out on Tuesday at reports he was wiretapped by federal authorities, and his spokesman sent out a statement demanding a leaks probe and suggesting the surveillance was politically motivated.
The statement issued by spokesman Jason Maloni on behalf of Manafort came a day after CNN reported that a secret court had authorized surveillance of Manafort under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), under which Americans can be targeted if they are suspected of acting as an agent of a foreign country.
Manafort became Trump’s campaign manager in June 2016 but was forced to resign two months later amid reports of his business relationship with the Kremlin-backed former Ukrainian leader, Viktor Yanukovich.
Manafort is being investigated as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Full story in article.