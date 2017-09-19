Ex-Trump campaign chief Manafort wants probe of leaks | Reuters

Reuters reports;

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, lashed out on Tuesday at reports he was wiretapped by federal authorities, and his spokesman sent out a statement demanding a leaks probe and suggesting the surveillance was politically motivated.

The statement issued by spokesman Jason Maloni on behalf of Manafort came a day after CNN reported that a secret court had authorized surveillance of Manafort under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), under which Americans can be targeted if they are suspected of acting as an agent of a foreign country.

Manafort became Trump’s campaign manager in June 2016 but was forced to resign two months later amid reports of his business relationship with the Kremlin-backed former Ukrainian leader, Viktor Yanukovich.

Manafort is being investigated as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.