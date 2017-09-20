The Daily Beast reports;

Exclusive: Russians Appear to Use Facebook to Push Trump Rallies in 17 U.S. Cities

'Being Patriotic,' a Facebook group uncovered by The Daily Beast, is the first evidence of suspected Russian provocateurs explicitly mobilizing Trump supporters in real life.

Suspected Russia propagandists on Facebook tried to organize more than a dozen pro-Trump rallies in Florida during last year's election, The Daily Beast has learned.

The demonstrations—at least one of which was promoted online by local pro-Trump activists— brought dozens of supporters together in real life. They appear to be the first case of Russian provocateurs successfully mobilizing Americans over Facebook in direct support of Donald Trump.

The Aug. 20, 2016, events were collectively called "Florida Goes Trump!" and they were billed as a "patriotic state-wide flash mob," unfolding simultaneously in 17 different cities and towns in the battleground state. It's difficult to determine how many of those locations actually witnessed any turnout, in part because Facebook's recent deletion of hundreds of Russian accounts hid much of the evidence. But videos and photos from two of the locations—Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs—were reposted to a Facebook page run by the local Trump campaign chair, where they remain to this day.

"On August 20, we want to gather patriots on the streets of Floridian towns and cities and march to unite America and support Donald Trump!" read the Facebook event page for the demonstrations. "Our flash mob will occur in several places at the same time; more details about locations will be added later. Go Donald!"

The Florida flash mob was one of at least four pro-Trump or anti-Hillary Clinton demonstrations conceived and organized over a Facebook page called "Being Patriotic," and a related Twitter account called "march_for_trump." (The Daily Beast identified the accounts in a software-assisted review of politically themed social-media profiles.)