This report tells us why Trump is so afraid of Robert Mueller's investigation - Vox

Seeded by Kenm77
Seeded on Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:54 PM
Vox reports;

Mueller wants documents from the White House about several decisions Trump has made as president.

It’s been clear for months that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is also examining whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice while he was in office.

But of late, more and more specifics have emerged about just which of Trump’s actions Mueller is zeroing in on. And a new report from Michael Schmidt of the New York Times claims that Mueller’s team recently asked the White House for more information on 13 different topics.

Schmidt only mentions three of those 13, but those three are revealing — and indicate that Mueller’s interest in the obstruction angle is very serious indeed.

Full story in article.

