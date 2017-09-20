Report: Manafort offered campaign briefings to Kremlin-linked billionaire - Axios

Axios reports;

Ten days before Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination, Paul Manafort, then his campaign chairman, offered private briefings on the campaign to a Kremlin-linked billionaire, the Washington Post reports.

From the July 7, 2016 email, sent to an intermediary: "If he needs private briefings we can accommodate."

The billionaire: Oleg Deripaska, an aluminum magnate with whom Manafort had done business in the past, per the Post.

The key paragraph: "The emails are among tens of thousands of documents that have been turned over to congressional investigators and Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller."