USAT reports;

What's at stake if U.S. scraps Iran deal? Another North Korea crisis, French president says

NEW YORK — French President Emmanuel Macron urged President Trump Wednesday to stick with the Iran nuclear deal despite his strong misgivings because "what else do we have? We would be put in the North Korea situation."

Macron told a group of editors and reporters here, where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly, that without the current agreement curbing Iran's nuclear program, Tehran would be able to rush ahead with a nuclear weapons program the way North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is, creating a new international crisis.

Macron, who has met several times with Trump including at the United Nations, has developed a friendship with the American leader. "I'm extremely direct and he's extremely direct," Macron said.

"You want to kill it (Iran nuclear agreement) because it is an Obama agreement ... but what else do we have?" Macron said he told Trump during their conversation Tuesday. "I think he is sympathetic."