The Daily Beast reports;

Watergate Veteran Takes Center Stage in Trump-Russia Probe

Pundits compare the Mueller investigation to Watergate approximately every 15 seconds. But the talking heads rarely mention that a Watergate veteran is a key player in the case.

A veteran of the Watergate prosecution is now serving in a pivotal role in the Trump-Russia probe. Sources familiar with Bob Mueller's investigation of Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election confirmed to The Daily Beast that James Quarles is the probe's point person for dealing with the White House.

One source said Mueller himself is always "fully up to date on the White House portion" of the probe, and that Quarles handles the bulk of the day-to-day interactions between the White House and the special counsel. He communicates with the White House several times a week regarding Mueller's queries, document requests, and planned interviews. As the probe progresses, the White House team's communication with Quarles has become increasingly frequent.

The Trump-Russia investigation gets compared to Watergate approximately every 15 seconds by a member of Washington's pundit class. But the talking heads rarely mention that a Watergate veteran is a key player in the case. Before joining the Russia probe, Quarles' last job in government was on the Watergate prosecution. He focused on campaign finance during his time there, from 1973 to 1975, according to Wired.

"That's really where he learned how to investigate and explore whether there's proof for potential legal theories," said a person who has worked with Quarles.

Richard Ben-Veniste, one of the lead Watergate special prosecutors, told The Daily Beast he found Quarles to be a formidable figure during their time together on the probe.

"Jim Quarles has always impressed me as being very smart and understated, with an encyclopedic knowledge of the law," Ben-Veniste said.