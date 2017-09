Axios reports;

Special Counsel Bob Mueller has requested phone records relating to the initial, misleading statement about the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer that was drafted aboard Air Force One, Politico reports, citing two people "familiar with the investigation."

Why it matters: President Trump helped draft that statement, which carries legal risk.

