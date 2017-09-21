The Daily Beast reports;

Rob Reiner and Morgan Freeman Declare 'War' on Russia

With the newly formed Committee to Investigate Russia, filmmaker Rob Reiner tells The Daily Beast he plans to do what President Trump won't.

"People always joke that he's the voice of God," Rob Reiner says of Morgan Freeman. And while that is a role Freeman has portrayed in multiple films, he also has some experience playing the president of the United States.

The first time the Oscar-winning actor took on the role of president, in 1998's Deep Impact, he was charged with protecting the human race from a giant comet. In a video released Tuesday for Reiner's newly formed Committee to Investigate Russia, Freeman addresses a different type of existential threat.

"We have been attacked," Freeman says into the camera. "We are at war."