Report: Jared Kushner used private email for White House business - Vox

Vox reports;

Trump’s son-in-law used a private email account to write messages about “media coverage, event planning and other subjects,” according to Politico.

Jared Kushner has used a private email address to conduct government business at the White House, Politico reported Sunday afternoon.

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly and aggressively attacked Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state. This new report suggests that Kushner — Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser — may have engaged in similar behavior, using the private email account to write messages about “media coverage, event planning and other subjects.”

Politico reports that it has reviewed two dozen emails involving Kushner’s correspondence. Kushner has used the private account to trade emails with former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, and former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

In a statement to Politico, Kushner lawyer Abbe Lowell said:

"Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business. Fewer than 100 emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account. These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal rather than his White House address."