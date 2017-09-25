Trump gives tax cuts his nationalist branding - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The White House’s chief challenge on tax reform is to convince American voters that slashing the corporate tax rate can personally benefit workers in Rust Belt and industrial states.

President Donald Trump has spent weeks behind the scenes focused on getting the lowest tax rates possible for America’s largest corporations – even as he’s now committed to selling his nascent tax reform effort as a win for the American middle class.

Trump will kick off this sales pitch in earnest on Wednesday at an Indiana rally, shortly after the “Big Six” tax negotiators – a group comprised of top administration officials, Hill Republican leaders, and the heads of the key congressional tax-writing committees – unveil their latest tax blueprint ahead of a House Republican retreat, according to six sources familiar with the tax negotiations.

That proposal is not expected to go into specifics on outstanding questions such as which deductions or credits lawmakers would cut to pay for lower rates – one of the most controversial aspects of tweaking the tax code.

Behind closed doors, the president has repeatedly insisted on a target corporate rate of 15 percent – despite the protestations of some administration officials and congressional lawmakers like House Speaker Paul Ryan, who publicly have argued it is not possible. On Sunday, he again said he hoped the corporate rate would end up at 15 percent.

“From the very first time I sat down with him to talk about taxes in the late winter or early spring of 2016, he was very focused on the business side of the tax code,” said Larry Kudlow, an informal economic adviser to the president. “That is where his heart is.”