Accounting group Deloitte hit with cyber attack

FT reports;

Deloitte was hit by a cyber attack earlier this year, forcing the ‘big four’ accounting firm to contact governmental authorities about the breach and tarnishing its reputation as an expert provider of cyber security advice.

The attack, described by Deloitte as a “cyber incident” and first reported by the Guardian newspaper, will come as a blow to the firm, which views the cyber security advice it provides to large companies as one of its fastest-growing revenue streams.

The accounting firm, which this month posted record global revenues of $39bn, said in a statement that the cyber breach had affected “only very few clients” and that “no disruption had occurred to client businesses, to Deloitte’s ability to continue to service clients, or to consumers”.

The firm added that its response to the cyber incident included mobilising a team of cyber security and confidentiality experts inside and outside of Deloitte, contacting governmental authorities immediately after the firm became aware of the incident; and contacting all of the clients impacted.

The firm said in a statement: “Deloitte remains deeply committed to ensuring that its cyber-security defences are best in class, to investing heavily in protecting confidential information and to continually reviewing and enhancing cyber security.”