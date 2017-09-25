Mnuchin: NFL players 'can do free speech on their own time' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin backed President Donald Trump's days of attacks on NFL players, saying athletes "can do free speech on their own time."

Beginning at a Friday rally in Alabama, Trump has suggested players who have knelt during the national anthem in order to protest racism and police brutality should be kicked out of the league. Most players who have participated in the protests are black.

"I think what the president is saying is that the owners should have a rule that players should have to stand in respect for the national anthem," Mnuchin said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "This isn't about Democrats, it's not about Republicans, it's not about race, it's not about free speech. They can do free speech on their own time. That this is about respect for the military and first responders in the country."

Mnuchin made similar remarks Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Trump's comments on Friday night and in subsequent tweets were expected to set off a new wave of protests on Sunday.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now,'" Trump said during his Friday night rally, ostensibly held to help GOP Sen. Luther Strange win reelection.