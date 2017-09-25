Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 1022 Seeds: 6530 Comments: 18173 Since: Oct 2013

A Step-By-Step Guide For How Russian Bots Trick Far-Right Trolls Into Spreading Fake News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Buzzfeed
Seeded on Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:57 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Buzzfeed reports;

It appears as though the far-right trolls weren't the ones really pulling the strings.

Throughout elections in the US, France, and most recently Germany, there have been questions about the efficacy of the far right's "meme magic" or "meme warfare."

In the case of Germany's federal election this week, it appears as though far-right trolls weren't the ones really pulling the strings.

What appears to have happened is that Russian bots pushed far-right conspiracy theories on Twitter using bots and sock puppet accounts. They waited for one of their honeypots to catch the eye of a far-right influencer and then used a botnet to amplify it. Then private communities on platforms like 4chan and Discord picked it up and helped push the theory to go viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Full story in article - recommended reading.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor