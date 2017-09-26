Blumenthal: '99 percent sure' of Flynn, Manafort indictments - POLITICO

Politico reports;

At least two key Trump associates will face criminal charges, says the Connecticut senator and former state attorney general.

Criminal charges against two former top advisers to President Donald Trump are virtually certain, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Tuesday.

Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort are almost sure to be indicted as a result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Connecticut senator told POLITICO.

“I'm about 99 percent sure there will be some criminal charges from this investigation,” said Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Blumenthal has also served as a U.S. attorney and spent 20 years as his state's attorney general.

Blumenthal said he is less certain Trump himself would end up facing charges, including for possible obstruction of justice for his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

But he said that several Trump associates may find themselves under indictment.

Manafort and Flynn "are the most prominent,” he said, "but there may well be others."

Manafort, a Republican lobbyist who served as Trump’s former 2016 campaign chairman, reportedly first came under FBI scrutiny in early 2014—long before Trump announced his presidential bid—for his lucrative political consulting work in Ukraine. That probe has since been folded into Mueller’s investigation and includes a review into Manafort’s lobbying work with a variety of pro-Russian clients.