Sessions decries "fragile egos" on college campuses, defends Trump on NFL - Vox

Vox reports;

Students and professors protested Sessions’s Georgetown speech.

While President Donald Trump was condemning the exercise of free speech on the football field, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was defending it on college campuses.

Speaking to a group of students at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Sessions condemned the “fragile egos” that had led to what he called the “echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought” on college campuses. He reserved particular vitriol for left-wing activists, comparing demonstrators at Middlebury College — where violent protests broke out in March over a talk by conservative social scientist Charles Murray — to the “detestable Ku Klux Klan.”

"Freedom of thought and free speech on American campuses are under attack,” Sessions said, before announcing that the Department of Justice intended to make free speech on campus a major issue going forward:

"Starting today, the Department of Justice will do its part in this struggle. We will enforce federal law, defend free speech, and protect students’ free expression from whatever end of the political spectrum it may come. To that end, we are filing a Statement of Interest in a campus free speech case this week, and we will be filing more in the weeks and months to come."

That statement of interest pertains to an ongoing case involving the right of a campus Christian group to proselytize at a Georgia college, which Session did not name.

For some, Sessions's words struck an ironic chord, as it follows Trump’s open condemnation of NFL players kneeling in protest during the national anthem. On Monday, 31 Georgetown professors released an open letter to Sessions, decrying the “hypocrisy” of an official defending free speech while supporting an administration that, in their view, generally did not.