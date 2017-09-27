Cyprus helping Russia to counter US sanctions

EU Observer reports;
Cyprus is helping Russia to attack US sanctions against human rights abusers, a leading activist has warned.
The accusation, by Bill Browder, a British campaigner, comes after Cypriot authorities honoured Russia's request to question Browder's law firm, Georgiades & Pelides, in Nicosia, for a second time.
Browder told EUobserver that the Russian investigation was designed to smear his name.
That, in turn, would help Russia in its lobbying to overturn the Magnitsky Act, a US law that Browder inspired, which empowers US authorities to seize money held overseas by Russian human rights abusers.
"This is designed to discredit me in their long-term efforts to get the Magnitsky Act repealed," Browder said.
"Cyprus is now playing an extra-territorial role in Russia's cover-up of the Magnitsky case," he said.
Russian envoys also lobbied US leader Donald Trump's family in New York last year in a wider campaign against the Magnitsky law.
The EU declined to impose similar laws, but Cyprus stands alone in Europe in helping Russia to roll back the US measures.
