Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 1025 Seeds: 6549 Comments: 18286 Since: Oct 2013

Timeline: Roger Stone, Russia's Guccifer 2.0, and Wikileaks | Just Security

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Just Security
Seeded on Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Just Security reports;

The following timeline contains events relevant to whether Roger Stone worked with Russian government agents and intermediaries or supported Russian government efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential elections. As a background matter, it is important to know that the U.S. Intelligence Community’s report concludes with “high confidence” that the Russian intelligence operation used Guccifer 2.0 (a front for a Russian intelligence group) and Wikileaks to release the stolen materials in the US election.

Full timeline in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor