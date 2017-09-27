Kushner registered to vote in New York as a female | TheHill

The Hill reports;

Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is registered as a female voter in New York, according to public records.

Registration records show that when Kushner, who is married to first daughter Ivanka Ivanka, registered to vote in 2009, he apparently checked a box classifying his gender as a female.

Democratic opposition research group American Bridge first spotted the error.

"Kushner can't even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it's a mystery why anyone thinks he's somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East," Brad Bainum, a spokesperson for the group, told Wired about the mistake. "Would anyone but the president's son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched a security clearance form?"

Kushner, who has a vast portfolio of issues at the White House, has had to amend his federal security clearance forms multiple times to include meetings with foreign contacts.

He told congressional investigators that the mistakes have been due to a “miscommunication” with his assistant.

Prior to 2009, his New Jersey voter registration noted his gender as “unknown."