HHS Secretary Price resigns

Twitter: Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

NBC Boston;

Tom Price Resigns From HHS Position Amid Criticism of His Travel on Private Planes

Tom Price has resigned as the head of Health and Human Services, the White House announced in a press release Friday afternoon.

"Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted. The President intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2017," the White House said. "Mr. Wright currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion."

President Donald Trump will decide the fate of his Health and Human Services secretary tonight, he said Friday before leaving the White House for Bedminster, New Jersey for the weekend, NBC News reported.

"He is a fine man," Trump said of Secretary Tom Price, who has faced widespread criticism for multiple trips via private jet to conduct government business. "We're going to make a decision tonight" about whether the secretary will remain in the Cabinet, the president said, adding that he's "not happy" about the situation.