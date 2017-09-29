House Democrats Call for Investigation of Trump's Puerto Rico Response – Mother Jones

MJ reports;

They want an oversight committee hearing on how Trump is handling Hurricane Maria recovery.

Two Democrats on the House oversight committee are calling for an investigation into the Trump administration’s response to the hurricane in Puerto Rico. On Friday, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the committee, and Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) issued a letter to Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), chairman of the committee, saying the response is in need of “robust oversight.” The Democrats demanded that Gowdy convene an emergency oversight hearing next week.

“Urgent action by our Committee now could help accelerate the federal response to the devastation in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and make a measurable and significant difference in the lives of American families there,” the letter says. “Oversight now also could help prevent a worsening of the human tragedy that is unfolding and could help ensure that the lessons our Committee identified from past federal responses are implemented by the Trump Administration.”

The Trump administration is facing mounting pressure from aid workers, politicians, and Puerto Ricans for what’s being described as a slow and inadequate response to Hurricane Maria, which hit the island nine days ago. The Category 4 storm devastated the island, dumping more than two feet of rain on some areas with 150 mph winds, which knocked out nearly all the electricity on the island and decimated 80 percent of crops. Restoring electricity is expected to take months, which will significantly exacerbate the island’s drinking water crisis.