Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 1025 Seeds: 6562 Comments: 18366 Since: Oct 2013

DOJ demands Facebook info from 'anti-administration activists' - CNNPolitics

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:25 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

CNN reports;

Washington (CNN) - Trump administration lawyers are demanding the private account information of potentially thousands of Facebook users in three separate search warrants served on the social media giant, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

The warrants specifically target the accounts of three Facebook users who are described by their attorneys as "anti-administration activists who have spoken out at organized events, and who are generally very critical of this administration's policies."

One of those users, Emmelia Talarico, operated the disruptj20 page where Inauguration Day protests were organized and discussed; the page was visited by an estimated 6,000 users whose identities the government would have access to if Facebook hands over the information sought in the search warrants. In court filings, Talarico says if her account information was given to the government, officials would have access to her "personal passwords, security questions and answers, and credit card information," plus "the private lists of invitees and attendees to multiple political events sponsored by the page."

These warrants were first reported by LawNewz.com.

Full story in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor