Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response | Reuters

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Puerto Ricans on Saturday for failing to do enough to dig out from damage caused by Hurricane Maria, saying criticism leveled at his government for the slow response was driven by politics.

Ten days after the devastating storm wiped out power and communications systems, more than half of the 3.4 million people who live on the island do not have access to drinking water, and 95 percent remain without power, the Pentagon said.

Trump, who was spending the weekend at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, fired off a series of angry tweets early on Saturday complaining that media coverage of the suffering was unfair, and took aim at the mayor of San Juan, the island’s largest city.

On Friday, Carmen Yulin Cruz criticized Trump’s Republican administration and begged for more help, pleas that received widespread television coverage in the mainland United States.

“Such poor leadership by the Mayor of San Juan and others in Puerto Rico who are not able to get their workers to help,” said Trump, who is slated to visit the island on Tuesday. “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.”