Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 1025 Seeds: 6565 Comments: 18384 Since: Oct 2013

FBI investigating as many domestic terror cases as ISIS - Axios

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:50 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Axios reports;

FBI Director Chris Wray revealed on Wednesday that the bureau has 1,000 investigations open into groups aligned with radical Islamist ideology, and 1,000 investigations open into domestic terrorist groups, per a report from Newsweek.

One more thing: Senator Claire McCaskill voiced concern about the low number of hearings regarding domestic terrorism compared to the hearings regarding ISIS, Newsweek notes. Wray said that both threats are taken "very, very seriously," per a Hill report, and the focus is "violence and threats of violence against the people of this country...not ideology."

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor